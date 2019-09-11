Local News
Six Nations community could face $200,000 in NRL legal cost

September 11, 2019 99 views
Six Nations protesters stopped Hydro One and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp from working on NRL in May. SNGRDC President Matt Jamieson talked to protesters at the site.Hydro One took the protesters and Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council to court and were granted an injunction to stop the protest. Six Nations Band Council turned out to show support to Hydro One and SNGRDC.(TIN File Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Controversial Hydro One Niagara Reinforcement Line work done By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Work on the controversial Niagara Reinforcement Line has officially been completed. In a media release Hydro One says the line was completed in collaboration with the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation (MCFN). The completion came after Hydro One was granted an injunction against 16 Six Nations community members staged a protest and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) issued a cease and desist order demanding Hydro One consult with the HCCC. Hydro One had been in talks with the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) and the MCFN. However talks with the HCCC, that came after a work stoppage, failed when the HCCC demanded Hydro One…

