Six Nations Fair a 152 year old hit

Culture, History and Fun at the Six Nations Fall Fair By Justin Lethbridge Writer The beginning of September marks two things, a change in the weather and the Six Nations Fall Fair. Run by the Six Nations Agricultural Society, the 152nd Fall Fair took over the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre with three days of contests, midway rides, games and crafts. The fair was packed with fun from the Friday’s Kids Day to Saturday’s Archery Tournament, Baby and Tot Show, Horse Races, the crowing of Miss Six Nations, and musical acts including The Healers and David Wilcox with a fireworks display wrapping up the day. Sunday featured the Smoke Dance competition, musical entertainment by Sugar & Spice, Old Chicago and Bits of Bluegrass as well as the end…
