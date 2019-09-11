Local News
So You Want to Run for Six Nations Elected Council ?

September 11, 2019 52 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Running for Six Nations Elected Council just got a little bit harder for up and coming candidates. While the Six Nations Elected Chief position has always faced an at large crowd of potential voters, under changes to the Six Nations Election Code councillors are now also facing the same community wide population. The new Election Code removed districts going to at large voting for councillors and reduced council members from 12 to 9. Six Nations new election code changes affected not only how band politicians run but who can run. There are now educational restrictions that could bar many from seeking office including long time veteran councillors that could see a whole slate of new faces voted in. The Election Code now requires candidates to have…

