Councillors House Targeted Again

September 13, 2019 295 views

 

Less than three months after Councillor Melba Thomas’s home was severely damaged by a suspicious fire what remained of the building was set on fire.

Around 2 A.M. on Friday September 13th the Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were at Councillor Thomas’s house on Cayuga Road dealing with a fire. Cayuga Road between Fifth and Sixth Line was closed while fire fighters combated the blaze and has since reopened. Most of what little was left of the home has been destroyed by this second fire, leaving a smoking pile of ash and a lot of questions.

It’s not known if this fire is being investigated. There has been no update by the Six Nations Fire Department since the first fire was deemed ‘suspicious’ by Fire Chief Matthew Miller.

A fundraiser was held for Councillor Thomas on July 14th where over $20,000 was raised to support the Councillor.

A well-known Elected Councillor, Thomas has been working in the Six Nations community since the 70’s. Councillor Thomas also lost her van to a suspicious fire several years ago.

