Daily
National News

N.L. premier, Innu leaders meet after minister’s ‘race card’ comment

September 16, 2019 26 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. _ Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier will meet with Innu Nation leaders today after a former cabinet minister said the Indigenous group is prone to playing the race card.

 

A spokesperson for Dwight Ball says the Liberal premier will be in Labrador for this afternoon’s meeting.

 

Perry Trimper resigned as environment minister on Friday after apologizing for the comments captured in a voice-mail message left with an Innu Nation staff member.

 

The Labrador politician is still a member of the Liberal caucus.

 

Photos and videos on social media showed a small protest outside Trimper’s office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday ahead of the leaders’ meeting.

 

Protesters’ signs called for Trimper to resign from the legislature and denounced racism in politics.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Councillors House Targeted Again

September 13, 2019 491

  Less than three months after Councillor Melba Thomas’s home was severely damaged by a suspicious…

Read more
Daily

Leaders grapple with questions on ethics, values on Day 1 of campaign 

September 11, 2019 118

By Stephanie Levitz THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- An election campaign sure to feature plenty of pocketbook…

Read more

Leave a Reply