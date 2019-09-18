The Six Nations Elected Council has approved fees for the Before and After School programs offered at four schools on the Six Nations. In order to offset the costs associated with the program, parents will have to pay $5.00 to have their child in both before and after school or $3.00 to have their child in either before school or after school. The program will be offered for students at I.L. Thomas, Emily C. General, Jamieson and Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io although only OMSK will be held at the school. Due to space availability the programs for the other three schools will be at other sites with the students being bused from those sites to and from school. Provincially it is mandated that all schools must provide space for before…



