CN Rail Safety Week

CN Rail wants the Six Nations to participate in railway Safety Week but Councillors are concerned with the safety of several railroads on the Six Nations. Councillor Sheri-Lyn Hill Pierce said that she’s received complaints about the railway crossing near the Bingo Hall on Pauline Johnson Road. “Like what’s going on with that crossing? I’ve had a few complaints about that..Somebody nearly got hit there.”The crossing in question does not have any lights, barriers or whistles, only having a wooden post with red and white reflective ‘X’ on it on either side of the track. Senior Administrative Officer Dayle Bomberry told Council that getting electrical lines down to the tracks to power the safety measures is Six Nations responsibility. “The bigger portion would be Six Nations, to get it down…



