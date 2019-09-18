Local News
Crowd packs first Indian Day School session at Six Nations

September 18, 2019 151 views
Over 200 packed the community hall to hear about the Indian Day School settlement. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Over 200 hundred community members came out to the Six Nations Community Hall Wednesday September 11th, looking for information on the recently announced Indian Day School settlement. Due to the sensitive nature of the meeting, Six Nations Mental Health and Addictions staff members were on hand to support community members during the presentation. The turnout surprised even the organizers, prompting Elected Chief Ava Hill to announce that a second session with the lawyers handling the class action lawsuit was needed. The information session is one of the first the law firm of Gowling WLG has had since the settlement was announced on August 19th, 2019. Six Nations community member Jeremy Bouchard is one of the lawyers at Gowling and said that their goal with the settlement…

