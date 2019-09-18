Editorial
Indian Day Schools healing is also needed…

September 18, 2019 45 views

The Indian Day Settlement has finally hit home in First Nations communities across the country. The federal government has accepted liability for what happened in the schools on reserves country wide, of course accepted that liability after a class action suit had to be launched. And Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett was quick to get out the federal spin saying the court’s decision is the result of the hard work by all sides made toward finding a lasting and meaningful resolution. But is it a lasting resolution? Thousands upon thousands of Indigenous children went through Indian Day schools. Not a system that disappeared ions ago but one that lingers in today’s youth suffering the repercussions of generations of abuse suffered by their parents and grandparents… A system they were ordered…

