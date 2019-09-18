Take a Moment for Life!

Take a Moment 4 Life! A fun colourful event draws needed attention to Suicide Awareness By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations blue running track turned colours Tuesday when the Healthy Six Nations held their 4th annual Moment 4 Life Colour Run. The track at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Center was covered in reds, yellows greens and more as people ran through clouds of colour. The run is held in honour of World Suicide Prevention Day, Life Promotion Coordinator at Six Nations Health Services Jade Johnson told Turtle Island News . She said he run is aimed at spreading awareness about suicide and promoting a healthy lifestyle. “This is Health Services contribution to coming together as a community and supporting awareness about suicides, suicide prevention and those…
