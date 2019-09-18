Editorial
National News

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY – Seek And Ye Shall Find

September 18, 2019 41 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Life was simple when I was growing up on the James Bay coast. We lived to the rhythms and routines of what was happening around us and for the people that were part of our world. We had no real connection to the outside world and we didn’t know what was happening to our families and friends who lived in distant communities and cities far away from us. People relied on hearing news from friends who recently arrived in town. We also relied on phone calls but they were considered a luxury as it cost money to make long distant calls. Our world consisted of just what was happening in the community in the here and now and that was all that mattered to us. When…

