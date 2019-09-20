Brantford Police Charge Father and Son with Child Pornography and Exploitation

BRANTFORD ONT.-A 52-year-old city man and his 19-year-old son have been arrested and are facing multiple child pornography related charges.

The arrests come after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Brantford Police that led to the execution of two search warrants at a residence on Hayhurst Road in Brantford. The first warrant was executed on July 4th, 2019 and led to the discovery and seizure of several electronic devices.

A Forensic Examination of the seized devices found that they contained images of child pornography and evidence of child exploitation. As a result of the investigation a victim between the age of 12 and 16 has been located. The second warrant was executed on September 19th, 2019 and led to the seizure of a computer.

The 52-year-old man has been charged with Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Making Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. His 19-year-old son has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Make Child Pornography Available. Both have been held for a Bail Hearing.

Since 2007 Brantford Police Services have been a part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet. Brantford is one of 26 municipal police forces as well as the Ontario Provincial Police’s Child Exploitation Section who comprise the task force. The project is made possible due to a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy, and has recognized that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization. For safety tips please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Balbir Singh or Detective Steven Bebee of the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

