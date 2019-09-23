Drunk driver crashes pickup truck into Lake Erie

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 41-year-old male with drinking and driving offences after investigating a single vehicle collision at a Lakeshore Road, South Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday September 21, 2019 at 5:38 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Lakeshore Road where witnesses reported a pickup truck had driven into the lake.

The male driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

While officers spoke with the male driver, they detected signs of impairment and arrested the male.

OPP has charged 41-year-old David BOSHER of Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

