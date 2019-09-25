Assault Charges Against SAO Put Over

BRANTFORD-Charges of assault stemming from a single incident against the Six Nations SAO and a local woman have been put over to October. Senior Administrative Officer Dayle Bomberry has been put over until October 3rd and Rhonda Martin to Oct., 18. Bomberry has been charged with assault. Bomberry did not appear in court last Thursday but a legal representative did. Bomberry, he has also counter charged community member Rhonda Martin with assault. Both charges stem from the same incident that occurred on May 27th, the first day of a Six Nations Band Office protest. The altercation is alleged to have began after a man loitering around the Six Nations library parking lot was confronted by Martin and Bomberry intervened. He was accused of shoving Martin twice and hitting her with…



