Children are moving to save a planet

And a child shall lead us. Except when it comes to Climate Action Change millions of children are taking the lead to save a planet. The world has never seen the kind of protest action that has been sparked by a Swedish teenager who put Climate change back on the front burner by inspiring a world. And someone needed to. Youth will see and live longer term impacts of climate change more so than today’s politicians some of whom think taking to twitter to belittle a teenager concerned with her future is the adult thing to do. Millions of youth took to the streets in cities around the globe last Friday sending a clear message to politicians and in particular to the United Nations, do something now! They wanted their…
Related Posts
Indigenous people demand UN action on Climate Change people are dying
September 25, 2019 48
Massive climate action strikes hit New York City and major cities world wide Friday leading up…
Six Nations Elected Council spends $15 million in gaming funds
September 25, 2019 143
By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers For the first time in five years the Six…