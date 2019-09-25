Children are moving to save a planet

And a child shall lead us. Except when it comes to Climate Action Change millions of children are taking the lead to save a planet. The world has never seen the kind of protest action that has been sparked by a Swedish teenager who put Climate change back on the front burner by inspiring a world. And someone needed to. Youth will see and live longer term impacts of climate change more so than today’s politicians some of whom think taking to twitter to belittle a teenager concerned with her future is the adult thing to do. Millions of youth took to the streets in cities around the globe last Friday sending a clear message to politicians and in particular to the United Nations, do something now! They wanted their…



