Indigenous Youth organize Climate Action in Montreal

A few days before the long-awaited Global Climate Strike in Montreal, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is concerned about the interest generated by the event among certain groups who see it as an opportunity to have a voice that could potentially stifle that of the youth. “Our children want to talk to us and I think it is high time for us, parents and grandparents, to listen,” said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL. A delegation of Indigenous youth, supported by the First Nations of Quebec-Labrador Youth Network, is actively participating in the organization and will lead the march alongside the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at her request. “This historic mobilization is essential for young people, both indigenous and non-indigenous, who have long since raised the red…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice