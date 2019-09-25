Restoration of Mohawk Institute to Museum of Conscience extensive

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Four years after the former Mohawk Institute Residential School was condemned, the project aimed at restoring it has completed its first phase. Transforming the residential school into a Museum of Conscience comes with both a heavy workload and price tag, Woodland Cultural Centre representatives Melanie Fernandez and Trudy Smith told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Sept., 17th. “Extensive work has been done,” Fernandez said during a slideshow of the renovations. “You all are aware of the history, the building was really deteriorating and after consultation with community members and survivors there was a movement for funding to undertake a restoration that would transform the building into a site that would tell a history of the school.” She said originally the project was just going to fix the…
