Six Nations Elected Council spends $15 million in gaming funds

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers For the first time in five years the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has released a list of how it’s spending the community’s now $15 million in annual gaming funds. The vast majority of the funds, $13.8 million, have been allocated to band departments along with $400,000 towards the creation of the controversial Six Nations Cannabis Commission. Community groups and organizations will receive $1,138,000 in gaming funds. Six Nations received $10.5 million in Ontario First Nations Ltd Partnership funds (formerly Casino Rama gaming funds) and another $4.5 million in Brantford Casino Funds for this year, the 2019-2020 fiscal year. This is the first year SNEC has received Brantford Casino funds. SNEC has not reported on how it has spend the annual OFNLP funds…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice