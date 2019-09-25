Slider
World Indoor Lacrosse Titans Iroquois Nationals and Team Canada battled it out in B.C.

September 25, 2019
Iroquois’s Adam Bomberry shows strong defence against team Canada. (Photo By Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Canada gives Iroquois Nationals first tournament defeat By Neil Becker Sports Writer LANGLEY B.C. – The Iroquois Nationals got off to a fast start in the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship by winning their first three round robin games, before tasting defeat against the defending gold medal winners in Canada. The tournament, runs from September 19-28th in Langley British Columbia, . The Iroquois Nationals started their first game against Israel winning 17-6. Two days later they tool Team USA in a 12-10 win followed by a 19-5 victory against England. In a highly anticipated match up between two power houses, Iroquois Nationals and Canada, the two undefeated teams sat on-top of the Blue Division. They battled for lacrosse supremacy in a game which saw Canada remain undefeated with a 19-12 win….

