Youth taking to the streets for Climate change

World Indigenous Peoples Present at UNSG Climate Action Summit By Lynda Powless Editor Millions around the world are expected to hit the streets again Friday joining youth who have begun organizing Global Climate Action strikes demanding an end to fossil fuel use. The actions are coming on the heels of the biggest climate strike in history in New York City Friday and the United Nations’ First ever Climate Action Summit this week. World wide actions on what has become known as “Fridays for Future” movement started by Greta Thunberg, 16, of Sweden who sailed across the ocean to New York City in a zero-emissions sailboat for the UN meeting. She launched the School Strike for Climate in 2018 encouraging students to skip school to demand action on climate change from governments….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice