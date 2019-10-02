Election 2019
Local News

Four vying for Six Nations Elected Chief job

October 2, 2019 47 views
Candidate Cynthia Jamieson chats with Electorial officer Steve Williams at Saturday’s nominations.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Four community members are all hoping to be the next Six Nations Elected Chief and another 21 are looking to fill nine councillors seats. But current Elected Chief Ava Hill, who has served two terms has bowed out of the race. Four community members running for Chief in November’s Election include Cynthia Jamieson former Six Nations and Credit First Nation SAO, Mark Hill, current councillor, Harvey Powless, and Courtney Sky. Of the four Councillor Mark Hill is the only one with prior political experience having served three terms as an Elected Councillor. Cynthia Jamieson ran for chief in 2016, finishing third with 286 votes. There were also 21 community members nominated for one of the nine spots on the Elected Council. The Nomination Meeting held at…

