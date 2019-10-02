Local News
ticker

OPP LAY CANNABIS ACT CHARGES AT JOINT FORCES RIDE PROGRAM

October 2, 2019 45 views

COUNTY OF BRANT- A Six Nations woman is facing cannais possession charges after being stopped in a Brant County OPP and Six Nations Police joint RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Highway #54 Saturday, Sept., 26, 2019. OPP said the checks are part of directed patrols aimed at reducing serious injury and fatal collisions on roadways. At about 10:45 p.m. police stopped a vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis in several different packages. Police conducted an investigation and charged Lauren Cornelius, 27,of Six Nations with: Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act, Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of distribution contrary to Section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act and Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to Section…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day
Local News

Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day

October 2, 2019 19

Survivors Healing Walk at Woodlands Cultural Centre By Justin Lethbridge Writer As survivors made the long…

Read more
Six Nations Bingo Hall
Local News

Six Nations Bingo Hall paying the bills at Development Corp

October 2, 2019 39

Ec Dev’s Revenues Up $3 Million, but Development Trust Distribution Down $2 Million By Justin Lethbridge…

Read more