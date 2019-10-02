OPP LAY CANNABIS ACT CHARGES AT JOINT FORCES RIDE PROGRAM

COUNTY OF BRANT- A Six Nations woman is facing cannais possession charges after being stopped in a Brant County OPP and Six Nations Police joint RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Highway #54 Saturday, Sept., 26, 2019. OPP said the checks are part of directed patrols aimed at reducing serious injury and fatal collisions on roadways. At about 10:45 p.m. police stopped a vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis in several different packages. Police conducted an investigation and charged Lauren Cornelius, 27,of Six Nations with: Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act, Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of distribution contrary to Section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act and Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to Section…



