Short Hills to Host Deer Harvest

October 2, 2019 22 views

For another year Short Hills Provincial Park will be playing host to First Nations hunters during the annual Deer Harvest. It will be the seventh year that a First nation deer harvest has been conducted within Short Hills. The harvest acts as a way to control the deer population at Short Hills which in recent years has been up to ten times what the park capacity is. The park will be closed for five days for the harvest, as well as for the morning after the harvest for maintenance. For public safety ministry staff will be monitoring access points into the park to ensure that the hunt is conducted safely. Beginning half an hour before sunrise and a half an hour after sun-set the harvest is an all-day event. This…

