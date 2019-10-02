Six Nations Bingo Hall paying the bills at Development Corp

Ec Dev’s Revenues Up $3 Million, but Development Trust Distribution Down $2 Million By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations’ Bingo hall continues to be the biggest revenue generator for Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). The Bingo Hall brings in 90 per cent or an estimated $27 million of the $30,567,266 in total revenue generated by on reserve community owned businesses . SNGRDC held its Annual General Meeting last Wednesday. The SNGRDC was created by the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to oversee and manage economic development projects for Six Nations including local revenue generators like the local bingo hall. The2018-2019 audit cites new gaming options at the Bingo hall as the main reason on-reserve business revenue was up $3.4 million last year from just over $27 million…
Related Posts
Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day
October 2, 2019 20
Survivors Healing Walk at Woodlands Cultural Centre By Justin Lethbridge Writer As survivors made the long…
Four vying for Six Nations Elected Chief job
October 2, 2019 51
By Justin Lethbridge Writer Four community members are all hoping to be the next Six Nations…