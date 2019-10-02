Local News
ticker

Six Nations Bingo Hall paying the bills at Development Corp

October 2, 2019 40 views
Six Nations Bingo Hall

Ec Dev’s Revenues Up $3 Million, but Development Trust Distribution Down $2 Million By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations’ Bingo hall continues to be the biggest revenue generator for Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). The Bingo Hall brings in 90 per cent or an estimated $27 million of the $30,567,266 in total revenue generated by on reserve community owned businesses . SNGRDC held its Annual General Meeting last Wednesday. The SNGRDC was created by the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to oversee and manage economic development projects for Six Nations including local revenue generators like the local bingo hall. The2018-2019 audit cites new gaming options at the Bingo hall as the main reason on-reserve business revenue was up $3.4 million last year from just over $27 million…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day
Local News

Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day

October 2, 2019 20

Survivors Healing Walk at Woodlands Cultural Centre By Justin Lethbridge Writer As survivors made the long…

Read more
Candidate Cynthia Jamieson chats with Electorial officer Steve Williams at Saturday’s nominations.
Election 2019

Four vying for Six Nations Elected Chief job

October 2, 2019 51

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Four community members are all hoping to be the next Six Nations…

Read more