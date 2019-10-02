Local News
Six Nations marks Orange Shirt Day

October 2, 2019 21 views
Survivors Healing Walk at Woodlands Cultural Centre By Justin Lethbridge Writer As survivors made the long walk done the driveway away from the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, they remembered all the children who never had the chance to walk away from the school. The healing walk down the driveway and back towards the school is the signature event at the Woodland Cultural Centre’s 3rd Annual Survivors Gathering. The event Sunday also featured guest speakers, crafts, a healing circle and tours of the museum and a full-day of learning exercises for children on Monday the sixth national Orange Shirt Day. Survivor Karyahnoron did the opening address at the gathering, telling all those gathered that she has worked long and hard to get her indigenous voice back. “It has taken me…

