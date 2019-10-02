Local News
ticker

Six Nations Park Named in late Councillors Honour

October 2, 2019 26 views
Late councillor “Bob’” Johnson was honoured with the naming of a park after him. His wife, Joy Johnson (right) was happy to see the park named after her husband. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Long-time Councillor and veteran of the Vietnam War, the late Bob Johnson had a Six Nations park named in his honour on Friday morning. Located at 3221 Fourth Line Road, Robert E. Johnson Memorial Park will now be a lasting reminder of the former Councillor’s commitment to his community. “Since we lost him it’s really left a big hole at our council,” Elected Chief Ava Hill said, “I really miss him. I really think a lot of the community members miss him, he was always driving around and helping where ever he could.” She said that Johnson worked tirelessly to improve the community, including the park now named in his honour. “This park here was a passion of his. He put a lot of his blood,…

