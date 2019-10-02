The Mush Hole Honouring the Survivors of Canada’s Residential School System

October 16 – 25, 2019 Toronto, Oct. 1, 2019 – Young People’s Theatre (YPT) is pleased to present the Toronto premiere of The Mush Hole – a groundbreaking theatre and dance performance exploring the devastating intergenerational impact of Canada’s Residential School system. From award-winning choreographer, director and producer Santee Smith and the internationally acclaimed Kaha:wi Dance Theatre comes a story of truth, acknowledgement and resilience. The Mush Hole will be presented on the Mainstage from October 16 to 25. “The Mush Hole is a story about hope and finding light in dark places,” said Santee Smith. “As much as it speaks to intergenerational trauma it screams resilience. Every single element represented on stage comes from Survivors sharing their experiences with us.” This compelling dance work explores the impact on children…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice