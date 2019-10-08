Six Nations Public Library Partners with Hamilton Public Library

The amount of books available to Six Nations community members has increased for a third time this year thanks to a reciprocity agreement the Six Nations Public Library has signed with the Hamilton Public Library.

The agreement mirrors two others signed by the Six Nations Public Library, the first with the city of Brantford in January, 2019 and the second with the County of Brant in June, 2019. Six Nations Public Library CEO Feather Maracle told Turtle Island News that the agreements have greatly increased the amount of resources available to community members.

“The Six Nations Public Library now has formal reciprocal borrowing agreements with Brantford (Jan. 2019), County of Brant (June 2019) and Hamilton (Oct. 2019) Public Libraries. These agreements equate to the community members of Six Nations having access to hundreds of thousands of print and electronic resources!”

The reciprocal borrowing agreement with Hamilton comes as both libraries are trying to reduce barriers to accessing books and other resources. Six Nations community members will now have free access to space, information and materials available at the Hamilton Public Library and vice versa for Hamilton community members.

Those resources include the Local History and Archives housed at the Hamilton Public Library since 2014 which contain records, materials and ephemera to those researching Hamilton and it’s past. For Hamilton residents the agreement means access to the largest First Nations public library in the country. Housed at the Six Nations Public Library is an extensive Indigenous collection of books, resources and historical archives.

In a press release CEO Maracle said that the agreement is mutually beneficial to both libraries.

“We’ve entered into this agreement with Hamilton Public Library for mutual benefit, allowing Six Nations community members increased access to Hamilton’s print and online resources and offering Hamilton residents an increased awareness of SNPL and its wealth of Six Nations and Indigenous-specific resources and material.”

CEO and Chief Librarian of the Hamilton Public Library Paul Takala said that access to all the resources in the two libraries will benefit members of both communities.

“Literacy, numeracy and technology are the three pillars for success in our community – Access to these are the keys to next stage skills and opportunities. I would add meaningful connections, understanding and sharing of history to ensure that our future is brighter for all. This partnership ensures that residents in our communities will benefit from shared resources and information, regardless of who they are or where they live.”

In addition to books and other materials, the Six Nations Public Library offers a variety of programming each month with October featuring Horrorgami, scary movie screenings and other events. A full list of programming can be found at www.snpl.ca.

