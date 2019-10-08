Two Toronto area men charged in Brantford Home Invasion

BRANTFORD-Two men have been arrested while Brantford Police search for a third suspect in a home invasion robbery Monday night.

Brantford Police were called at about 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 7th to a Sarah Street resident and learned as many as three people had broken into the residence armed with firearms. One of the four people who were home at the time was assaulted and gunshots were fired outside of the residence as they fled the area.

Police said the victim was treated for minor injuries by Emergency Medical Services.

Community Patrol Officers with the help of the Woodstock Police K9 Unit conducted a search and track of the area and were able to locate and arrest two suspects without incident. The two suspects were found on nearby properties and two firearms were also located in the area on Tuesday. The third suspect is still at large.

Police said the home invasion is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Two male suspects have been charged and are facing numerous Criminal Code Offences.

Gideon Bonsu, 26, from Brampton is charged with Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Careless use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, Discharging Firearm- Recklessness and Possession of Weapons Dangerous.

Also charged was Terence Watson, 33, from Mississauga. He is charged with Robbery, Assault with a Weapon, Careless use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, Discharging Firearm- Recklessness and Possession of Weapons Dangerous, Breach of Recognizance and Possession Contrary to Court Order.

The BPS Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the Task Force is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or anyone who may have home security video footage in the area is asked to contact police or contact Det. Kevin Cabral of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

