AFN National Chief Bellegarde Extremely Disappointed in Canada’s Request for Judicial Review of CHRT Ruling to Compensate Children

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde is extremely disappointed to hear of today’s request for judicial review by the Government of Canada on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) decision that secured compensation for First Nations children wrongly removed or denied essential services. “This is beyond unacceptable. The Government of Canada is once again preparing to fight First Nations children in court. I’ve connected with Minister Seamus O’Regan to share my deep disappointment,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “The AFN will always stand up and fight for First Nations children and families. The CHRT panel found that the government racially discriminated against First Nations children in care in a willful and reckless manner. As a result, the CHRT ordered Canada to pay…



