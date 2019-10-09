Editorial

AFN National Chief Bellegarde Extremely Disappointed in Canada’s Request for Judicial Review of CHRT Ruling to Compensate Children

October 9, 2019 63 views

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde is extremely disappointed to hear of today’s request for judicial review by the Government of Canada on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) decision that secured compensation for First Nations children wrongly removed or denied essential services. “This is beyond unacceptable. The Government of Canada is once again preparing to fight First Nations children in court. I’ve connected with Minister Seamus O’Regan to share my deep disappointment,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “The AFN will always stand up and fight for First Nations children and families. The CHRT panel found that the government racially discriminated against First Nations children in care in a willful and reckless manner. As a result, the CHRT ordered Canada to pay…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Editorial

Liberals’ Ottawa hurting children again!

October 9, 2019 82

Canada is fighting First Nations children… again. And understandably across Indigenous Canada there is outrage at…

Read more
Editorial

Election fever

October 2, 2019 188

With both federal and Six Nations band elections hitting at the same time, there is no…

Read more