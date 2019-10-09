HCCC audit expected in November

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) annual audit is expected to finally be released at its November meeting. The move comes after Mohawk Chiefs Allen MacNaughton and Howard Thompson requested it be present. However a full audit may not be presented. HDI lawyer Aaron Detlor said “a summary” would be made available. The HCCC has not had a public financial report since HDI director Hazel Hill left over a year ago. Closed audit meetings have been held with some chiefs and clanmothers. Finance committee chairman Colin Martin said he was not invited to the finance meetings, neither were finance committee members….
