HCCC audit expected in November

October 9, 2019 85 views

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) annual audit is expected to finally be released at its November meeting. The move comes after Mohawk Chiefs Allen MacNaughton and Howard Thompson requested it be present. However a full audit may not be presented. HDI lawyer Aaron Detlor said “a summary” would be made available. The HCCC has not had a public financial report since HDI director Hazel Hill left over a year ago. Closed audit meetings have been held with some chiefs and clanmothers. Finance committee chairman Colin Martin said he was not invited to the finance meetings, neither were finance committee members….

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award. The award, created in 2012, celebrates the work of Indigenous artists and arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the arts in Ontario. Arnold says his personal career highlight was creating the eagle design that was embossed on Air Canada’s Boeing 767jet airliners from 2001 to 2008 and the hanging of his painting Deliverance of Sky Woman at McMaster Children’s Hospita offering a protective spirit for the hospital’s patients.
