Liberals’ Ottawa hurting children again!

Canada is fighting First Nations children… again. And understandably across Indigenous Canada there is outrage at the Trudeau government’s move to challenge the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s (CHRT) ruling ordering Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to over 54,000 on-reserve Indigenous children and their families. Children and families who were separated or subjected to chronically underfunded child-welfare systems that triggered mass removals of Indigenous children from their parents for decades. The results were calculated and had more Indigenous children living in foster care than there were at the height of the residential school era. Children ripped from their parents sent to residential schools at the same time those left at home were forced into foster care or under funded child-welfare systems. The CHRT made it abundantly clear what…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice