Editorial
National News

Liberals’ Ottawa hurting children again!

October 9, 2019 82 views

Canada is fighting First Nations children… again. And understandably across Indigenous Canada there is outrage at the Trudeau government’s move to challenge the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal’s (CHRT) ruling ordering Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to over 54,000 on-reserve Indigenous children and their families. Children and families who were separated or subjected to chronically underfunded child-welfare systems that triggered mass removals of Indigenous children from their parents for decades. The results were calculated and had more Indigenous children living in foster care than there were at the height of the residential school era. Children ripped from their parents sent to residential schools at the same time those left at home were forced into foster care or under funded child-welfare systems. The CHRT made it abundantly clear what…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Weekly Cartoon
Cartoons

Weekly Cartoon

October 9, 2019 53

Read more
Editorial

AFN National Chief Bellegarde Extremely Disappointed in Canada’s Request for Judicial Review of CHRT Ruling to Compensate Children

October 9, 2019 64

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde is extremely…

Read more