MMIWG Honoured in Hamilton, city embracing reconciliation

A new exhibit titled Honouring our Sisters at Dundurn National Historic Site in Hamilton is aimed at spreading awareness and education about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Created by the Hamilton Urban Indigenous Strategy with assistance from local Indigenous youth, the exhibit will be up until November 5th, 2019. Project Manager for Indigenous Initiatives, Healthy and Safe Communities Nicole Jones told Turtle Island News that the exhibit is part of a larger plan for awareness in Hamilton. “Honouring our Sisters exhibit is part of a larger plan to bring awareness to MMIWG. The Urban Indigenous Strategy and the Indigenous community hopes the exhibit will create a pathway for other organizations as well as the broader public to educate themselves on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and…



