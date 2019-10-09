Local News
MMIWG Honoured in Hamilton, city embracing reconciliation

October 9, 2019 75 views

A new exhibit titled Honouring our Sisters at Dundurn National Historic Site in Hamilton is aimed at spreading awareness and education about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Created by the Hamilton Urban Indigenous Strategy with assistance from local Indigenous youth, the exhibit will be up until November 5th, 2019. Project Manager for Indigenous Initiatives, Healthy and Safe Communities Nicole Jones told Turtle Island News that the exhibit is part of a larger plan for awareness in Hamilton. “Honouring our Sisters exhibit is part of a larger plan to bring awareness to MMIWG. The Urban Indigenous Strategy and the Indigenous community hopes the exhibit will create a pathway for other organizations as well as the broader public to educate themselves on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and…

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award. The award, created in 2012, celebrates the work of Indigenous artists and arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the arts in Ontario. Arnold says his personal career highlight was creating the eagle design that was embossed on Air Canada’s Boeing 767jet airliners from 2001 to 2008 and the hanging of his painting Deliverance of Sky Woman at McMaster Children’s Hospita offering a protective spirit for the hospital’s patients.
Local News

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award.

October 9, 2019 141

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts…

Band Operations costs
Local News

Six Nations generating over $25 million in own source funds to pay the bills

October 9, 2019 109

Six Nations Band Council was made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors…

