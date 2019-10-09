Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award. The award, created in 2012, celebrates the work of Indigenous artists and arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the arts in Ontario. Arnold says his personal career highlight was creating the eagle design that was embossed on Air Canada’s Boeing 767jet airliners from 2001 to 2008 and the hanging of his painting Deliverance of Sky Woman at McMaster Children’s Hospita offering a protective spirit for the hospital’s patients….



