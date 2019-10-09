Local News
ticker

Six Nations generating over $25 million in own source funds to pay the bills

October 9, 2019 116 views
Band Operations costs

Six Nations Band Council was made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors for the 2018-2019 audit year. Councillors were elected in six districts, two to a district. Total Elected Chief and Councillor’s honoraria $570,900, total travel expenses $93,691 Total travel honorarium $39,043 LIfe and Health $28,060 Total Chief and Band Council costs for 2018-2019 have decreased by $57,811 to $731,694. Elected Chief Ava Hill’s term has seen record council costs hit$789,505 in 2017-2018. Six Nations elected councillors are part time earning a total of $622,622 in honoraria, travel expenses and life and health costs. Councillor honorarium is $41,200 a year or about $792 a week. The Elected Chief receives $76,500 a year plus expenses.Six Nations Band Council chief or councillors honoraria orsalary does not include dollars…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award. The award, created in 2012, celebrates the work of Indigenous artists and arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the arts in Ontario. Arnold says his personal career highlight was creating the eagle design that was embossed on Air Canada’s Boeing 767jet airliners from 2001 to 2008 and the hanging of his painting Deliverance of Sky Woman at McMaster Children’s Hospita offering a protective spirit for the hospital’s patients.
Local News

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award.

October 9, 2019 149

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts…

Read more
About 100 women formed a circle inside the community hall to honour the MMIWGs (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Six Nations Missing and Murdered Women vigil message, love not drugs

October 9, 2019 79

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Throughout the night mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters spoke with heavy hearts…

Read more