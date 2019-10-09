Six Nations generating over $25 million in own source funds to pay the bills

Six Nations Band Council was made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors for the 2018-2019 audit year. Councillors were elected in six districts, two to a district. Total Elected Chief and Councillor’s honoraria $570,900, total travel expenses $93,691 Total travel honorarium $39,043 LIfe and Health $28,060 Total Chief and Band Council costs for 2018-2019 have decreased by $57,811 to $731,694. Elected Chief Ava Hill’s term has seen record council costs hit$789,505 in 2017-2018. Six Nations elected councillors are part time earning a total of $622,622 in honoraria, travel expenses and life and health costs. Councillor honorarium is $41,200 a year or about $792 a week. The Elected Chief receives $76,500 a year plus expenses.Six Nations Band Council chief or councillors honoraria orsalary does not include dollars…



