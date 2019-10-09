Six Nations Missing and Murdered Women vigil message, love not drugs

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Throughout the night mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters spoke with heavy hearts and tears in their eyes of the loved ones they have lost. They joined with all those who had gathered and lit candles in honour of the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). It was a solemn group who packed the Community Hall for Friday night’s MMIWG. Organized by Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services about 100 community members came to listen to members of group made up of family members of MMIWG. Renee Hess spoke passionately about her granddaughter Hylena Rivera who was shot and killed by her husband and father of her four children in 2011. “She was going for her freedom but she didn’t make it…A hard working young woman…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice