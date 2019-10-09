Local News
ticker

Six Nations Missing and Murdered Women vigil message, love not drugs

October 9, 2019 73 views
About 100 women formed a circle inside the community hall to honour the MMIWGs (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Throughout the night mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters spoke with heavy hearts and tears in their eyes of the loved ones they have lost. They joined with all those who had gathered and lit candles in honour of the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). It was a solemn group who packed the Community Hall for Friday night’s MMIWG. Organized by Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services about 100 community members came to listen to members of group made up of family members of MMIWG. Renee Hess spoke passionately about her granddaughter Hylena Rivera who was shot and killed by her husband and father of her four children in 2011. “She was going for her freedom but she didn’t make it…A hard working young woman…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award. The award, created in 2012, celebrates the work of Indigenous artists and arts leaders who have made significant contributions to the arts in Ontario. Arnold says his personal career highlight was creating the eagle design that was embossed on Air Canada’s Boeing 767jet airliners from 2001 to 2008 and the hanging of his painting Deliverance of Sky Woman at McMaster Children’s Hospita offering a protective spirit for the hospital’s patients.
Local News

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award.

October 9, 2019 141

Six Nations artist Arnold Jacobs is the recipient of the 2019 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts…

Read more
Band Operations costs
Local News

Six Nations generating over $25 million in own source funds to pay the bills

October 9, 2019 109

Six Nations Band Council was made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors…

Read more