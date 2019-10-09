Six Nations says reconciliation not a priority for Liberals

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it is “dishearted” with the Trudeau government move challenging court ordered compensation for Indigenous children harmed by the on reserve child welfare system and underfunded child and family services. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has filed an application for a judicial review and a stay of the landmark human rights ruling. The ruling on September 6th, 2019 by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 to each child taken from homes and communities under the on-reserve child welfare system from Jan. 1, 2006, to a date to be determined by the tribunal. The ruling also called for compensation to some of the parents and grandparents of children who were apprehended. A statement Monday said “The Six Nations Elected Council…



