Six Nations Police Raid Dispensary

October 10, 2019 244 views

On Wednesday, October 09, 2019, at 5:58PM, Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at #3461 4th Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. The building is known to Police to be an active, unlicensed, illicit Cannabis dispensary. Police entered the heavily barricaded premise and arrested several people located inside. Officers seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis products and cash.

 

Ryan Davis (25 years), was charged with Distribution, Possession for the purpose of Distribution, and Selling of Illicit Cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act.  He was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of Thursday December 12th, 2019.

 

Kenneth Davis (20 years), was charged with Distribution, Possession for the purpose of Distribution, and Selling of Illicit Cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act.  He was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of Thursday December 12th, 2019.

 

Dallas Porter (19 years), was charged with Distribution, Possession for the purpose of Distribution, and Selling of Illicit Cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act.  He was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of Thursday December 12th, 2019.

 

Alyziah Styres (20 years), was charged with Distribution, Possession for the purpose of Distribution, and Selling of Illicit Cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act.  He was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of Thursday December 12th, 2019.

 

Anyone with information about this incident or any other information

 

regarding illegal drug activity on Six Nations Territory is encouraged to

 

contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

 

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

