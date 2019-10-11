Daily
National News

Brantford police warn public shooting suspects dangerous

October 11, 2019 81 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service are warning the public  two suspects in a shooting early Friday morning on Colborne Street that sent one male to hospital with non-life threatening injuries are to be considered armed and dangerous.

City police were called to a shooting on Colborne Street near Bain Street Friday October 11, 2019 at about 2:15 a.m.  Police said two men had gotten into an argument that quickly turned into a physical confrontation. During the altercation a third man became involved and shot the victim. The two male suspects fled the area in a vehicle. Community Patrol Officers responded and found a 25 year old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for police and continued out of town on Highway 403. Officers engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle when the suspects intentionally made contact with marked police vehicles. Due to the risk to public safety the pursuit was discontinued.

Brantford Police are looking for a Grey/Silver 4 Door Mercedes that was last seen travelling at a high rate speed East Bound on Highway 403.

Brantford City Police are looking for Andrew Kreko

Suspect #1 – Andrew Steven Kreko 30 y.o. Caucasian male 5”11 225 lbs Brown short hair Brown eyes

Suspect #2 Asian male 25 – 30 y.o. Medium build Long Black hair that is short on the sides Wearing all black clothing and black leather jacket

Vehicle #1 Mercedes 4 Door Grey/Silver in color

The two suspects in this investigation should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Call 911 immediately if observed.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Chad Francis at 519-756-0113 ext. 2272, Det. Jeff Cotter 519-756-0113 ext. 2271 or Crime Stoppers at 519750-8477.

