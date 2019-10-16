Harvest Festival: fun, food and giving back

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s all about giving back. From nuts being cracked on a giant tree trunk to tractor rides through the farm to chefs serving meals in a huge white tent, and over $50,000 in donations to local schools and organizations. Harvest Festival 2019 was a hit Sunday October 13, 2019. With the sun shining down on a warm harvest day Kris Hill, local farmer and businesswoman says it really is about helping out. Hill gave out $50,000 in donations to local schools, Longhouses and organizations. Seven schools received a total of $21,000. OMSK, ECG, JC Hill, Jamieson, ILT, Gaweniio, Everlasting Tree School each received $3,000 with Hill reminding the audience everyone can help Kaweniio/Gaweniio who is working hard to build a school for their students. The students, that…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice