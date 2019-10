Harvest Festival: fun, food and giving back

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s all about giving back. From nuts being cracked on a giant tree trunk to tractor rides through the farm to chefs serving meals in a huge white tent, and over $50,000 in donations to local schools and organizations. Harvest Festival 2019 was a hit Sunday October 13, 2019. With the sun shining down on a warm harvest day Kris Hill, local farmer and businesswoman says it really is about helping out. Hill gave out $50,000 in donations to local schools, Longhouses and organizations. Seven schools received a total of $21,000. OMSK, ECG, JC Hill, Jamieson, ILT, Gaweniio, Everlasting Tree School each received $3,000 with Hill reminding the audience everyone can help Kaweniio/Gaweniio who is working hard to build a school for their students. The students, that…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page