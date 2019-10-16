Local News
ticker

HCCC says no education take over without funding

October 16, 2019 70 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) says they will not support any take over of education at Six Nations without permanent funding attached. Onondaga Royanni Cleve Thomas told the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) education task force representative “what we really see is the Canadian government trying to get off the hook.” He said the band’s administration is being offered educational funding limited to 10 years with no guarantees after that. “But then what? That’s the bigger question for all of us.” SNEC launched an education taskforce to look at the take over of education. But even the task force says they have no guarantee of funding if they take over the Six Nations education system now operated by the federal government. Julia Candish, SNEC’s Lifelong…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations joined the Climate Action movement Friday with an event at Chiefswood Park calling out to Save the Future for the children. See story page 24 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Save the future for the children

October 16, 2019 43

Save the Future for the children, message at Six Nations rally By Justin Lethbridge Writer Speakers…

Read more
Harvest Festival tractor rides were packed.
Local News

Harvest Festival: fun, food and giving back

October 16, 2019 39

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s all about giving back. From nuts being cracked on a giant tree…

Read more