HCCC says no education take over without funding

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) says they will not support any take over of education at Six Nations without permanent funding attached. Onondaga Royanni Cleve Thomas told the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) education task force representative “what we really see is the Canadian government trying to get off the hook.” He said the band’s administration is being offered educational funding limited to 10 years with no guarantees after that. “But then what? That’s the bigger question for all of us.” SNEC launched an education taskforce to look at the take over of education. But even the task force says they have no guarantee of funding if they take over the Six Nations education system now operated by the federal government. Julia Candish, SNEC’s Lifelong…



