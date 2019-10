Honouring youth

Twelve year old pitcher Cara Skye was honoured for her great achievements in 2019 at Six Nations Elected Council Tuesday night. She led her team the Cambridge Coyotes to six gold medals and three silver medals in tournaments. She was also the MVP of Ontario All-Star game. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge.)…



