Local News
ticker

Honouring youth

October 16, 2019 31 views
Cara Skye

Twelve year old pitcher Cara Skye was honoured for her great achievements in 2019 at Six Nations Elected Council Tuesday night. She led her team the Cambridge Coyotes to six gold medals and three silver medals in tournaments. She was also the MVP of Ontario All-Star game. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge.)…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations joined the Climate Action movement Friday with an event at Chiefswood Park calling out to Save the Future for the children. See story page 24 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Save the future for the children

October 16, 2019 43

Save the Future for the children, message at Six Nations rally By Justin Lethbridge Writer Speakers…

Read more
Local News

HCCC says no education take over without funding

October 16, 2019 72

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) says they will not support any…

Read more