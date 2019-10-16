Editorial
Investigation into Six Nations Police raid needed

Two young Six Nations men, with no criminal records are not only suffering injuries but perplexed over why they suffered serious injuries in a police raid on a local pot shop. There isn’t any question both Ryan Davis and Dallas Porter suffered injuries. Their photos are testament to the assaults. And there really isn’t any question that police must at times use force to arrest and lay charges. The question in this case, is why so much force was needed and why local police haven’t figured out paramilitary policing running roughshod at Six Nations just doesn’t work. Clearly the army that descended on the small pot shop on Fourth Line last week was more than enough to send a message to anyone who might have been inside the small shop….

