Iroquois Roots Rugby Squads showing tremendous improvements!

Iroquois Roots Rugby compete at Q Meta Cup competition By Neil Becker Writer BRANTFORD – Iroquois Roots Rugby co-founder Meagan Wilson often gets emotional when talking about the strong improvements seen from the players. Wilson, who is the co-founder along with her mother, Mel Squire, couldn’t say enough about the development of the Iroquois Boys and girls team who both competed on October 6th at Brantford Harlequin RFC 22 in the Meta Cup tournament. “This was our second tournament. We also played in the Great North 7’s,” Wilson said. Wilson, who coached the girls team also replied, “We didn’t win any games today, but the boys won a game. The improvement I’ve seen is huge and it’s great to see that on the field.” When asked what areas of improvements…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice