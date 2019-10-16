Official List of Nominees for 58th General Election Released

The official list of nominees running for Elected Chief and Council has been released and there are fewer candidates for councillor running in the November General Election. There are still four people running for Elected Chief; Mark Hill, Cynthia Jamieson, Harvey Powless and Courtney Sky. While 21 people were nominate for the nine councillor positions that number has dropped to 17. Four will not be running either by choice or because they did not meet requirements. They are Brenda Johnson, Carl Hill, Chad General and Colleen Davis. Seeking re-election as councillors are Helen Miller, Sheri-Lyn Hill Pierce, Hazel Johnson, Audrey Powless-Bomberry, Melba Thomas and Kerry Bomberry. New candidates as councillors are Wendelyn Johnson, Derek Bomberry, Alaina Van Every, Nathan Wright, Nicoli Wilson Wyman, Michelle Bomberry, Lynn Bomberry, Rhonda Martin, Crystal…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice