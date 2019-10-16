Local News
Pot raid sparks threats of legal action against Six Nations Police

October 16, 2019 256 views
Six Nations Police Shield

By Lynda Pwoless Editor Just a week before the federal government was poised to legalized more cannabis products two men charged in a police pot raid say they are pursing legal action against the Six Nations Police department after suffering serious injuries during the raid. Mike Davis, co-owner of the Green Cross, a tiny shop on Fourth Line, said police descended on the shop last Wednesday, Oct., 9 just before 6 p.m. with Sgt Tim Bomberry “screaming and yelling and swearing to get the “f… down, get the F…down.” Davis said his brother Ryan and a worker, Dallas Porter, were at the shop and seriously injured by police. “When they came crashing into the shop my brother Ryan and one of our workers just laid on the floor with their arms…

