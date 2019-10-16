Local News
Save the future for the children

October 16, 2019 39 views
Six Nations joined the Climate Action movement Friday with an event at Chiefswood Park calling out to Save the Future for the children. See story page 24 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).

Save the Future for the children, message at Six Nations rally By Justin Lethbridge Writer Speakers from 13 to 65 spoke passionately about the need to preserve Mother Earth, especially the water, at the Six Nations Climate Strike held in Chiefswood Park Friday morning. The event featured speakers of all ages, a free tree giveaway and booths focusing on sustainability and water protection set up. Organized by Makasa Looking Horse, Charlene Hemlock and others, the event was organized to coincide with global climate strikes taking place over the past month. Hemlock told Turtle Island News that she was attracted to the event because she was a mother. “I’m a mother, my biggest priority is to ensure my children have a future. The land, the water and the health of our…

