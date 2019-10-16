Local News
ticker

Six Nations Fire holds Open House

October 16, 2019 26 views
Six Nations Fire Department’s annual Open House is a crowd favourite (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer “Not every hero wears a cape, PLAN and PRACTICE your ESCAPE!” was the message at this year’s annual Fire Department open house and BBQ. Held at Fire Station Number One in Ohsweken Saturday October 12th, the event featured tons of information about fire safety, free food, giveaways and of course Sparky. As part of Fire Prevention week, which ran from October 6th to the 12th, each year focuses on a different aspect of fire safety and prevention. This year the focus was on preparing your family in case of a fire by creating an escape plan and practicing the plan. Even in homes with smoke alarms a family may only have minutes to get out safely so it’s important to ensure everyone in the house knows the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations joined the Climate Action movement Friday with an event at Chiefswood Park calling out to Save the Future for the children. See story page 24 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Save the future for the children

October 16, 2019 43

Save the Future for the children, message at Six Nations rally By Justin Lethbridge Writer Speakers…

Read more
Local News

HCCC says no education take over without funding

October 16, 2019 72

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) says they will not support any…

Read more