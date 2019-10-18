Daily
Six Nations Elected Council has a new name and purple logo

October 18, 2019 62 views

The Six Nations Elected Council and the red and black logo that accompanied it are no more.

Changing the name to simply the Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR), the band council released the name and the new purple logo late Friday afternoon in a media release.

The purple colour and logo which feature the Great Tree of Piece in the center bears resemblance to the long standing colours and logo of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council of Chiefs.

The media release that accompanied the new logo states that the purpose of the new logo is to illustrate the connection between the Six Nations of the Grand River and the Haudenosaunee people.

“The flowing wave entering and exiting across the logo symbolizes the Haldimand Tract and the white center line between this wave represents the Grand River, emphasizing the sacred significance of water to the people. The significance of the Tree of Peace, which is centralized within the new logo, embraces the Haudenosaunee values and principles. The roots of the Tree of Peace also represent the four directions.”

The new logo also features the Hiawatha belt placed between the wording ‘Grand River’ which the media release states symbolizes the Haudenosaunee people of the Six Nations. While the colour purple is said referred to as a ” healing purple tone that the people have strongly related to for many years.

“This new logo realigns the administration this organization provides to the Haudenosaunee people. From the principles of the Tree of Peace, to the Hiawatha belt symbolizing the people and a name that restores the inclusion of the Six Nations people this organization serves.”

Candice  Lee Lickers Six Nations Elected Council’s media  assistance did not return Turtle Island News calls or emails on the new logo.

