Six Nations Police charge several in home search

Six Nations Police executed a search warrant leads to several charges on Thursday, October 17, 2019, a Cayuga Road residence.
As Six Nations Police entered the property a vehicle was stopped that was attempting to leave the residence; the three occupants were arrested.
Officers completed entry into the residence where a man and a woman inside the residence were also taken into custody without incident.
Upon searching the residence and property outside, officers located and seized:
– .22 calibre ammunition
– 12 gauge ammunition
– .243 calibre rifle ammunition
– edged weapons
– cocaine
– cannabis bud
– cash
– pills (Oxycotin)
– digital weigh scale
– stolen pick up truck
– camper
– brass knuckles
– 12 gauge shot gun barrel
– white Polaris ATV checked by officers came back on file as stolen
All arrested parties were charged with Possession for the Purpose,
Possession over $5,000, Careless use of ammunition and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.
Lacey Hill, 31, of Ohsweken, Joseph Powless, 45, of Ohsweken, Louie Adams, 31, of Akwesasne, Lacey Hill, 37, of Ohsweken.
Two young persons were also charged .
All were held for a formal bail hearing.