Daily
National News

Six Nations Police charge several in home search

October 18, 2019 324 views

Six Nations Police  executed a search warrant leads to several charges on Thursday, October 17, 2019,  a Cayuga Road residence.

As Six Nations Police entered the property a vehicle was stopped that was attempting to leave the residence; the three occupants were arrested.

Officers completed entry into the residence where a man and a woman inside the residence were also taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the residence and property outside, officers located and seized:

–   .22 calibre ammunition

–  12 gauge ammunition

–  .243 calibre rifle ammunition

–   edged weapons

–  cocaine

–  cannabis bud

–  cash

–  pills (Oxycotin)

–  digital weigh scale

–  stolen pick up truck

–  camper

–  brass knuckles

–  12 gauge shot gun barrel

–   white Polaris ATV checked by officers came back on file as stolen

All arrested parties were charged with Possession for the Purpose,

Possession over $5,000, Careless use of ammunition and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Lacey Hill, 31, of Ohsweken, Joseph Powless, 45, of Ohsweken, Louie Adams, 31, of Akwesasne, Lacey Hill, 37,  of Ohsweken.

Two young persons were also charged .

All were held for a formal bail hearing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Elected Council has a new name and purple logo

October 18, 2019 58

The Six Nations Elected Council and the red and black logo that accompanied it are no…

Read more
Daily

Attawapiskat musician releases protest song with Justin Trudeau in mind

October 17, 2019 103

  By David Friend THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Attawapiskat singer Adrian Sutherland says he was thinking…

Read more

Leave a Reply