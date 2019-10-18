Six Nations Police charge several in home search

Six Nations Police executed a search warrant leads to several charges on Thursday, October 17, 2019, a Cayuga Road residence.

As Six Nations Police entered the property a vehicle was stopped that was attempting to leave the residence; the three occupants were arrested.

Officers completed entry into the residence where a man and a woman inside the residence were also taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the residence and property outside, officers located and seized:

– .22 calibre ammunition

– 12 gauge ammunition

– .243 calibre rifle ammunition

– edged weapons

– cocaine

– cannabis bud

– cash

– pills (Oxycotin)

– digital weigh scale

– stolen pick up truck

– camper

– brass knuckles

– 12 gauge shot gun barrel

– white Polaris ATV checked by officers came back on file as stolen

All arrested parties were charged with Possession for the Purpose,

Possession over $5,000, Careless use of ammunition and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Lacey Hill, 31, of Ohsweken, Joseph Powless, 45, of Ohsweken, Louie Adams, 31, of Akwesasne, Lacey Hill, 37, of Ohsweken.

Two young persons were also charged .

All were held for a formal bail hearing.

